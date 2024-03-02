TIMELINE: More downpours Saturday afternoon, possible thunderstorm with snowy peaks

Low temperatures will drop into the mid-30s for the Bay Area tonight, with showers and gusty winds still on the horizon.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Level 1 storm is hitting the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday as Tahoe and the Sierra is under a blizzard warning. Expect showers, a cold afternoon and possible thunderstorms in the Bay Area.

Live storm updates: Sugar Bowl in Sierra closed due to power outages, high winds

LIVE: Track storm with Live Doppler 7

ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen has a breakdown of what to expect:

Storm Timeline

FROST ADVISORY Until 9 a.m. SUNDAY North Bay Interior Valleys, Sonoma Coastal Range.

Temps as low as 36 degrees.

WIND ADVISORY through 10 a.m.: 25-35 mph south westerly winds, gusting to 55 mph

HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Until 4 p.m. Waves 15-20 feet. From the North Bay to Big Sur

Showers continue this morning with cold afternoon highs only reaching the low 50s.

Some sun today will work to bring a line of stronger showers and possible thunderstorms this afternoon. Rainfall will range from a quarter of in inch in San Jose to nearly an inch of rain if SF & the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Low snow levels could bring a dusting of snow to Cobb Mountain, Mt. Hamilton, Mt. Diablo & possibly Mt. Tam.

Overnight lows will be chilly, in the 30s & 40s with rain diminishing.

BLIZZARD WARNING SIERRA NEVADA through 10 a.m. Sunday: 3-6 feet of snow for Lake Tahoe & 6-10 feet of snowfall above 7000 feet.

70 -115 mph winds expected. Whiteout conditions, zero visibility.

