TIMELINE: More downpours Saturday afternoon, possible thunderstorm with snowy peaks

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Level 1 storm is hitting the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday as Tahoe and the Sierra is under a blizzard warning. Expect showers, a cold afternoon and possible thunderstorms in the Bay Area.
ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen has a breakdown of what to expect:
FROST ADVISORY Until 9 a.m. SUNDAY North Bay Interior Valleys, Sonoma Coastal Range.
Temps as low as 36 degrees.
WIND ADVISORY through 10 a.m.: 25-35 mph south westerly winds, gusting to 55 mph
HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Until 4 p.m. Waves 15-20 feet. From the North Bay to Big Sur
Showers continue this morning with cold afternoon highs only reaching the low 50s.
Some sun today will work to bring a line of stronger showers and possible thunderstorms this afternoon. Rainfall will range from a quarter of in inch in San Jose to nearly an inch of rain if SF & the Santa Cruz Mountains.
Low snow levels could bring a dusting of snow to Cobb Mountain, Mt. Hamilton, Mt. Diablo & possibly Mt. Tam.
Overnight lows will be chilly, in the 30s & 40s with rain diminishing.
BLIZZARD WARNING SIERRA NEVADA through 10 a.m. Sunday: 3-6 feet of snow for Lake Tahoe & 6-10 feet of snowfall above 7000 feet.
70 -115 mph winds expected. Whiteout conditions, zero visibility.
