SIERRA

Heavy snow is coming; here's when you should travel to Tahoe

EMBED </>More Videos

Tahoe Travel

By
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --
Another Winter Storm is on the way to bring feet of fresh powder to the Sierra this weekend.

A Winter Storm Watch will begin Friday afternoon, lasting through the weekend as heaps of snow are expected to fall.

RELATED: 7 hours to travel 13 miles? That was the Tahoe-Bay Area traffic nightmare

Most spots will pick up anywhere from 1-3 feet of snow above 5,000 feet.

The highest peaks will likely see higher amounts, close to 4 feet.

If you are thinking about traveling to Tahoe, do it Thursday or Friday morning.

PHOTOS: Amazing contrast after 2 weeks of snowfall in the Sierra

By Friday evening snow will begin to fall and conditions will deteriorate quickly, creating a higher risk that drivers will get stuck on highways.

See more stories and video about the Sierra.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelweathersnowsierrasierra nevadadrivingsnow stormsnowstormweekend weatherLake TahoeNorthern California
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Snow leaves plane in tail-stand at Truckee Tahoe Airport
Sierra snowpack at 103 percent of average for state for 1st time this season
Commute Challenge: Here's the fastest way from Bay Area to Lake Tahoe
SIERRA
Check Tahoe road conditions in real time
Best day to travel to Lake Tahoe over MLK weekend?
Dangerous travel to Tahoe area expected for busy holiday weekend
Sierra snowpack at 103 percent of average for state for 1st time this season
More sierra
TRAVEL
Freezing Midwest weather impacts flights at SFO
How kids can fly for free on Frontier Airlines
Getting a Real ID turns into ordeal for Bay Area man
Parts of Yosemite to open Monday as park moves toward full operations
More Travel
Top Stories
Freezing Midwest weather impacts flights at SFO
How Midwest deep freeze compares to Bay Area weather
Newsom to decide if Manson follower Van Houten is paroled
Small plane crashes in Modesto without ever leaving ground
Video shows potential persons of interest in 'Empire' actor attack, police say
Judge says PG&E violated probation from 2010 San Bruno pipeline blast
Oakland begins counting homeless population, expects number to go up
VIDEO: Elephant seals take over Drakes Beach
Show More
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Beloved Bay Area mountain may be getting an environmental makeover
SF Mayor London Breed delivers State of the City address
VIDEO: Mom, baby separated at US-Mexico border reunite at SFO
Here's what you need to know about filing your taxes
More News