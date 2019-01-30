Heavy snow is coming; here's when you should travel to Tahoe

Another Winter Storm is on the way to bring feet of fresh powder to the Sierra this weekend.A Winter Storm Watch will begin Friday afternoon, lasting through the weekend as heaps of snow are expected to fall.Most spots will pick up anywhere from 1-3 feet of snow above 5,000 feet.The highest peaks will likely see higher amounts, close to 4 feet.If you are thinking about traveling to Tahoe, do it Thursday or Friday morning.By Friday evening snow will begin to fall and conditions will deteriorate quickly, creating a higher risk that drivers will get stuck on highways.