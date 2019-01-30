Heavy snow is coming; here's when you should travel to Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --Another Winter Storm is on the way to bring feet of fresh powder to the Sierra this weekend.
A Winter Storm Watch will begin Friday afternoon, lasting through the weekend as heaps of snow are expected to fall.
Most spots will pick up anywhere from 1-3 feet of snow above 5,000 feet.
The highest peaks will likely see higher amounts, close to 4 feet.
If you are thinking about traveling to Tahoe, do it Thursday or Friday morning.
By Friday evening snow will begin to fall and conditions will deteriorate quickly, creating a higher risk that drivers will get stuck on highways.
