Break in rain gives Bay Area residents time to prepare for next storm

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- A break in the rain action is giving Bay Area residents time to get weather-ready for the next storm set to arrive later this week.Jeff Tarara was super busy at Garrett's Ace Hardware in Healdsburg selling anything and everything to help keep the rain away."We just got wiped out, everybody needs tarps, the shelves were full four days ago-- boom-- gone," said Tarara.Extra pallets of sandbags have been ordered to keep up with demandOne storm is moving out but another is not far away.The Santa Rosa Fire Department Tweeted, asking residents if they're ready for more rain- offering free sandbags to those who need them."We're going to be looking at off and on rain, a break then right back at it," said Santa Rosa Fire Department spokesman Paul Lowenthal.Parts of Northern Sonoma County got eleven inches of rain over the weekend, causing some mudslides in the Kincade Fire burn scar zone in the hills above Healdsburg.For many, rain is a welcome sight after a season of wildfires and power shutdowns.