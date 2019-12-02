Bomb Cyclone: No break from rain as new possible 'bombogenesis' targets Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Already tired of the wet weather? Get ready -- a new possible "bomb cyclone" or "bombogenesis" is expected to bring heavy rain and wind to the Bay Area this week.
According to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco , the scattered showers are expected to give way to a possible "bomb cyclone" over the Pacific Ocean and Northern California, with winds expected to strengthen in the coming days.
The incoming storm will add greater flooding concerns in some areas after recent rains left the Bay Area saturated and made for difficult driving up and down the state.
This potential for a 'bomb cyclone' storm comes just a week after the first "bomb cyclone" hit the Bay Area for the first time in at least 15 years.
While the incoming storm is on track to become a 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale, it is not projected to be quite as strong as the previous 'bomb cyclone."
However, it could still cause problems to a region already soaked by rain.
