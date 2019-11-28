storm

Bomb cyclone video: Strong winds damage Northern California roof

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Strong winds damaged the roof of a hardware store in Crescent City as the so-called "bomb cyclone" or "bombogenesis" moved over Northern California.

RELATED: Remnants of 'bomb cyclone' or 'bombogenesis' hover over Bay Area as rain continues

In a video shared by the CHP, debris can be seen flying through the air as pieces of an Ace Hardware store were ripped off by the wind.

The video was taken from inside of a CHP office.

RELATED: What is a 'bomb cyclone' and what does it mean for this week's Northern California storm?

"We're not in Kansas anymore, Toto!" the Highway Patrol said on Facebook.

"Do not underestimate the power of this storm! Stay home and do not travel unless necessary. Ace Hardwares roof peeling off and coming into our back parking lot."

It was the first bomb cyclone the Bay Area has seen in at least 15 years.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernorthern californiawindbay areasnowstormrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What do 'bomb cyclone' and 'bombogenesis' mean?
STORM
WATCH IN 60: SF Thanksgiving tradition, turkey helps driver, holiday forecast
PHOTOS: Snow falls at Yosemite National Park
Remnants of 'bomb cyclone' hover over Bay Area as rain continues
Snow creating dangerous driving conditions in the Sierra
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st Atmospheric River of season to hit Bay Area this weekend
SF's GLIDE to serve Thanksgiving meals to thousands in need
Facebook, Instagram experiencing intermittent outages Thanksgiving morning
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
I-5 over Grapevine closed amid heavy snow on Thanksgiving
Fairfield great grandmother, 2 great grandchildren reported missing
Grandma who texted wrong teen shares 4th Thanksgiving with him
Show More
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
ABC7 partners with Bay Area food banks for annual food drive
After wind scare, balloons fly at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
WATCH IN 60: SF Thanksgiving tradition, turkey helps driver, holiday forecast
South Bay residents rush to Mount Hamilton as light snow begins to fall
More TOP STORIES News