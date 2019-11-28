Bomb cyclone video: Strong winds damage Northern California roof

RELATED: Remnants of 'bomb cyclone' or 'bombogenesis' hover over Bay Area as rain continues
In a video shared by the CHP, debris can be seen flying through the air as pieces of an Ace Hardware store were ripped off by the wind.
The video was taken from inside of a CHP office.
"We're not in Kansas anymore, Toto!" the Highway Patrol said on Facebook.
"Do not underestimate the power of this storm! Stay home and do not travel unless necessary. Ace Hardwares roof peeling off and coming into our back parking lot."
It was the first bomb cyclone the Bay Area has seen in at least 15 years.
