When will the Bay Area finally get a break from the rain?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Get ready for a break in the rain, Bay Area. ABC7 weather anchor Lisa Argen has a timeline of when the region will finally dry out.On Tuesday, Bay Area will be hit with a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale, followed by more rain on Wednesday."The rain is going to come down briefly Wednesday morning before things begin to taper off. Light showers on Thursday before we finally dry out on Friday and Saturday," said Argen.So, if you need to make plans outdoors - the end of the week may be your best bet."It's beginning to look and feel a little bit more like March after we get behind this next storm system," said Argen.