storm

When will the Bay Area finally get a break from the rain?

EMBED <>More Videos

Get ready for a break in the rain, Bay Area. ABC7 weather anchor Lisa Argen has a timeline of when the region will finally dry out.

By
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Get ready for a break in the rain, Bay Area. ABC7 weather anchor Lisa Argen has a timeline of when the region will finally dry out.

On Tuesday, Bay Area will be hit with a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale, followed by more rain on Wednesday.

"The rain is going to come down briefly Wednesday morning before things begin to taper off. Light showers on Thursday before we finally dry out on Friday and Saturday," said Argen.

So, if you need to make plans outdoors - the end of the week may be your best bet.

"It's beginning to look and feel a little bit more like March after we get behind this next storm system," said Argen.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscofloodingstormrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM
Sonoma County begins flood recovery
Sonoma County estimates $155M in flood damages
Guerneville residents get first look at flooding damage
Meteorological spring ushers chances of rain for next 2 weeks
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Sisters found alive after being lost in Humboldt Co. wilderness
Giants CEO taking leave of absence after altercation with wife
Public memorial held for SF Public Defender Jeff Adachi
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Luke Perry death: A look back at his career
Rally to support homeless students at San Jose State
Southwest selling $49 tickets from Oakland to Honolulu
Show More
Oakland teachers approve new contract ending 7-day strike
Memorial video honors West Point cadet Peter Zhu from Concord
Luke Perry dead at 52: Co-stars and more pay tribute
Alabama tornadoes: At least 23 dead, including children
Celebrities who have passed away recently
More TOP STORIES News