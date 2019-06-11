Brutal Heat: More than a dozen records set in Bay Area today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area was baking on Monday.With Excessive Heat Warnings in effect, the region soared into the 90s and triple digits. Thirteen record highs were set Monday afternoon.SFO International hit 100, the first time that has ever happened in the month of June since records have been kept going back to the 1940s.Half Moon Bay hit 89, the hottest temperature ever recorded there for the month of June.Many cities saw their warmest temperatures in nearly two years. You'd have to go back to Labor Day Weekend 2017 when temps were this warm for much of the region.