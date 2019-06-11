heat

Brutal Heat: More than a dozen records set in Bay Area today

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area was baking on Monday.

With Excessive Heat Warnings in effect, the region soared into the 90s and triple digits. Thirteen record highs were set Monday afternoon.

SFO International hit 100, the first time that has ever happened in the month of June since records have been kept going back to the 1940s.

Half Moon Bay hit 89, the hottest temperature ever recorded there for the month of June.

Many cities saw their warmest temperatures in nearly two years. You'd have to go back to Labor Day Weekend 2017 when temps were this warm for much of the region.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscoheatforecastheat wave
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEAT
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Record heat scorches Europe, Notre Dame collapse concerns
Bay Area set to sizzle this weekend
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News