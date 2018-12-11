WEATHER

Dense Tule Fog impacts millions in Bay Area, Central Valley

EMBED </>More Videos

The fog has made for a treacherous commute around the Bay Area, especially on the Golden Gate Bridge and Bay Bridge. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's not smoke, but fog covering the Bay Area this time.

VIDEO: Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The fog has made for a treacherous commute around the Bay Area, especially on the Bay Bridge and Golden Gate Bridge.

WATCH: Time-lapse video of fog covering Golden Gate Bridge
EMBED More News Videos

New time-lapse video shows fog waves swallowing the Golden Gate Bridge during a dense fog advisory.



The thick Tule Fog is impacting 7.6 million people around the Bay Area and Central Valley. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 10 a.m.

RELATED: Fog may have been factor in deadly hit-and-run crash in Fremont, police say

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says at one point, visibility was down a quarter of a mile or less in some places in the Bay Area.


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Time-lapse video of fog covering Golden Gate Bridge
Accuweather Forecast: Thick morning Tule Fog
Slopes opening early after back to back storms leave more than average snow
Majority of Calif. still suffering from moderate drought despite storms
More Weather
Top Stories
Oakland files lawsuit against NFL, Raiders over team's 'illegal move' to Las Vegas
SF police seeking women caught on camera in restaurant rampage
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
Two charged for planning separate terror attacks in the US
Fog may have been factor in deadly hit-and-run in Fremont, police say
Charges dropped against Brooklyn mom whose baby was ripped away
Life in prison recommended for man who drove into counterprotesters at white nationalist rally
Stephen Curry says he doesn't believe man landed on the moon
Show More
Google CEO testifies before Congress on data breach
Accuweather Forecast: Thick morning Tule Fog
SF supervisors to vote on Treasure Island toll plan
TIME Person of the Year 2018 announced
Recalled breakfast sausage links may have metal inside
More News