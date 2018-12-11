Dense Tule Fog impacts millions in Bay Area, Central Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It's not smoke, but fog covering the Bay Area this time.
The fog has made for a treacherous commute around the Bay Area, especially on the Bay Bridge and Golden Gate Bridge.
The thick Tule Fog is impacting 7.6 million people around the Bay Area and Central Valley. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 10 a.m.
ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says at one point, visibility was down a quarter of a mile or less in some places in the Bay Area.
