Dense Tule Fog impacts millions in Bay Area, Central Valley

It's not smoke, but fog covering the Bay Area this time.The fog has made for a treacherous commute around the Bay Area, especially on the Bay Bridge and Golden Gate Bridge.The thick Tule Fog is impacting 7.6 million people around the Bay Area and Central Valley. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 10 a.m.ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says at one point, visibility was down a quarter of a mile or less in some places in the Bay Area.