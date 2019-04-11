Weather

Dust Devil rips roof off building in city park in Fairfield, Calif. while man twirls inside

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews in the Solano County city of Fairfield are repairing the damage done by a powerful "dust devil" that ripped through a park on Tuesday.

A surveillance camera captured the whirlwind as it formed in Alan Witt Park.

RELATED: Man runs through dust devil at foot of Mayan pyramid in Chichén Itzá

The dust devil was so strong that it ripped part of the roof of a building, and sent debris flying everywhere.

However, it did not seem to faze one man, who took the opportunity to stand in the middle of the mini-tornado, and twirl right along with it.

RELATED: Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at Russian seaside resort

Officials say the man, nor anyone else in the park was hurt.

According to the American Meteorological Society, dust devils are small but vigorous whirlwinds, usually of short duration, but strong enough to cause minor damage. Diameters range from 10 to 100 feet, with an average height of 650 feet. Few have been observed as more than a half mile high.
