Man runs through dust devil at foot of Mayan pyramid in Chichén Itzá

Footage shared to Instagram by Chicago native Maya Merriweather showed a tourist as he shuffled through the center of a dust devil which touched down at the foot of the El Castillo pyramid at Chichén Itzá on March 21.

YUCATAN, Mexico -- While the sight of a dust devil might send most people running, one man chose to run directly into a dust devil at the foot of a Mayan pyramid.

Footage shared to Instagram by Chicago native Maya Merriweather showed the man as he shuffled through the center of the dust devil, which touched down at the foot of the El Castillo pyramid at Chichén Itzá on March 21.

The tall, thin dust devil formed on a generally clear day and did not appear to cause any damage to the pyramid, which dates back centuries.

Though dust devils are generally not as dangerous as tornadoes, they have been known to occasionally have winds in excess of 60 mph that are capable of causing damage.
