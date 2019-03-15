Get ready for a gorgeous, sunny weekend, Bay Area!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bring out your sunglasses -- it's the weekend many people in the Bay Area have been dreaming about after months of rain in the region.ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says sunny days are ahead, warming up to 78 degrees in parts of the Bay Area by Monday."It's going to be a great weekend to be outside," said Nicco. "But, there are a couple of things to watch out for, including the pollen. Make sure you are protected from that. The sun is also very strong this time of the year."Don't forget the sunscreen."Especially if you are heading to the beach because you get that reflection off the water," said Nicco.Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows sunny weather on Friday leading up to mid and upper 70s for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.