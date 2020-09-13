Weather

Here's when Bay Area air quality will improve and rain may move in

By and
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While the Bay Area is dealing with unhealthy air quality Sunday morning, ABC7 News Meteorologist Lisa Argen says relief may be on the way after a record 27 straight days of Spare the Air alerts.

LIVE: Track air quality levels impacted wildfire smoke

"A deeper marine layer arrives Sunday night, initiating a pattern change region wide," she says.

Although air quality will be poor through Monday in the Bay Area, Sunday evening will bring in cleaner air and a very slight chance of light showers to the North Bay and along the coast.

The focus is on Sunday afternoon when the sea breeze kicks in and a new pattern develops and pushes all that smoke to the east.

"Our smoke forecast model shows relief may begin Sunday but The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) believes it may take longer," said Meteorologist Mike Nicco said Friday.

RELATED: NOAA Satellite images show thick smoke drifting from Oregon into San Francisco Bay Area

Increasing southwest winds should continue to purge the smoke early next week. Mornings may feature patchy drizzle along the coast with a robust marine layer to start the week.

Monday will be our 28th record consecutive day for Spare the Air, the BAAQMD announced Friday.

"We are breathing our worst air quality right now. The air quality will improve this weekend and then we will have a see-saw of temperatures depending on how much sunshine we get," said Nicco.

An area of low pressure spinning off the Pacific Northwest could bring some rain next week.

We will have our best chance for drizzle Wednesday or Thursday morning as the cooling trend begins.

VIDEO: Dramatic photos capture orange, hazy skies seen all across Bay Area
EMBED More News Videos

VIDEOS: Apocalyptic orange skies seen across Bay Area (1 of 7)

Here's a look at San Francisco and the Peninsula, which was bathed in a smoky glow on Wednesday due to wildfires burning nearby.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscosan josefremontredwood citynovatosanta rosaberkeleyrichmondoaklandbay areaaccuweatherbay area air quality management districtfireair qualitystormwildfirerainspare the airforecastsmokecalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Poor air quality takes toll on mental health, psychologist says
BART closed due to systemwide computer issues
2 LASD deputies 'fighting for their lives' after ambush shooting
Oakland opens clean air centers to protect unhoused from smoke
AccuWeather Forecast: Unhealthy air from wildfires continue into Sunday
Smoke stifles SF, outdoor weekend plans canceled
Show More
Puppy rescued from CA wildfire rubble
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Wildfire updates: 3 more bodies located in rubble of NorCal fire
Gov. Newsom signs bill changing sex offender law
Trump to visit fire-ravaged California Monday
More TOP STORIES News