LIST: Here's how long Tahoe Ski Resorts are planning to stay open for the 2018-19 season



Kirkwood Mountain Resort - open through April 14, plus Easter Weekend April 19-21

Boreal Mountain Resort - Extended until April 21

Homewood Mountain Resort - Extended until April 21

Northstar California Resort - open through Easter Weekend April 21

Sierra at Tahoe - open through Easter Weekend April 21

Sugar Bowl - Extended until April 21

Alpine Meadows open into the month of May, moving to a Friday - Sunday schedule after Easter April 21

Heavenly Mountain Resort - open through Memorial Day, May 27

Squaw Valley Resort - Open through July 7, moving to a Friday - Sunday schedule after Memorial Day May 27th





LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- If you still haven't hit the slopes this winter, this will put a spring in your snow boot. Record snowfall has Tahoe extending the 2018-19 ski season. Several resorts are staying open through Easter Weekend, a few through the Memorial Day holiday, and even one through the July 4th weekend.Load up the car and be sure to pack the sun screen. There is still time to hit the mountain this season...weather permitting, of course.