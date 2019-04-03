snow

LIST: Here's how long Tahoe Ski Resorts are planning to stay open for the 2018-19 season

EMBED <>More Videos

Load up the car and be sure to pack the sun screen. There is still time to hit the mountain this season...weather permitting, of course.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- If you still haven't hit the slopes this winter, this will put a spring in your snow boot. Record snowfall has Tahoe extending the 2018-19 ski season. Several resorts are staying open through Easter Weekend, a few through the Memorial Day holiday, and even one through the July 4th weekend.

Load up the car and be sure to pack the sun screen. There is still time to hit the mountain this season...weather permitting, of course.

  • Kirkwood Mountain Resort - open through April 14, plus Easter Weekend April 19-21
  • Boreal Mountain Resort - Extended until April 21
  • Homewood Mountain Resort - Extended until April 21
  • Northstar California Resort - open through Easter Weekend April 21
  • Sierra at Tahoe - open through Easter Weekend April 21
  • Sugar Bowl - Extended until April 21
  • Alpine Meadows open into the month of May, moving to a Friday - Sunday schedule after Easter April 21
  • Heavenly Mountain Resort - open through Memorial Day, May 27
  • Squaw Valley Resort - Open through July 7, moving to a Friday - Sunday schedule after Memorial Day May 27th



Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlake tahoenorthern californiasierratravelsnowskiingspringabc7 originals
SNOW
Sierra snowpack is at its 4th highest level ever recorded
Best time to travel with another big snow storm heading toward the Sierra
Shifting Seasons: Here's how much rain to expect this spring
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
TOP STORIES
Vandals trash campus of 2 Oakland elementary schools
SF mother opens up after rare pregnancy complication causes cancer
2 teens electrocuted while rescuing dog from California canal
Photos released of suspect in beating at Fremont Denny's
Sierra snowpack is at its 4th highest level ever recorded
Family waits 3 years for trial to begin for defendant in son's SJ murder
Research shows thoughts of coffee can give you a boost
Show More
Police arrest suspect Eric Holder in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Marvin Gaye gets commemorative stamp on 80th birthday
Building A Better Bay Area: Rideshare realities
Atmospheric River likely to impact Giants' home opener
More TOP STORIES News