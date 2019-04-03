LIST: Here's how long Tahoe Ski Resorts are planning to stay open for the 2018-19 season

Load up the car and be sure to pack the sun screen. There is still time to hit the mountain this season...weather permitting, of course.
- Kirkwood Mountain Resort - open through April 14, plus Easter Weekend April 19-21
- Boreal Mountain Resort - Extended until April 21
- Homewood Mountain Resort - Extended until April 21
- Northstar California Resort - open through Easter Weekend April 21
- Sierra at Tahoe - open through Easter Weekend April 21
- Sugar Bowl - Extended until April 21
- Alpine Meadows open into the month of May, moving to a Friday - Sunday schedule after Easter April 21
- Heavenly Mountain Resort - open through Memorial Day, May 27
- Squaw Valley Resort - Open through July 7, moving to a Friday - Sunday schedule after Memorial Day May 27th
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.