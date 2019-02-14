SAUSALITO MUDSLIDE

Massive mudslide tears through Sausalito neighborhood

At least 50 homes remain evacuated after a massive mudslide struck a neighborhood in Sausalito. (KGO-TV)

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --
At least 50 homes remain evacuated after a massive mudslide struck a neighborhood in Sausalito on Crescent Avenue and Sausalito Boulevard.

One of the homes on Crescent Avenue slid into a home on Sausalito Boulevard. A woman was inside the home that slid. She was taken to the hospital and has been released. The other home was not occupied at the time.

When firefighters first arrived they evacuated the 50 homes over concerns that the hill could continue to give. Officials were also concerned that a gas line had ruptured and power lines were down.

The gas has been shut off, but crews say it accumulated inside some of the homes. Media, crews, inspectors and damage assessment teams have been told by authorities to stay away from the immediate scene over concerns that gas that has leaked into the area.

Authorities are checking the stability of the hill and making sure electricity has been turned off to all of the lines. There is no estimate when residents can return home.

"This area has a history of slides, so we were certainly aware of that as a potential. I don't think anyone predicted, of course, this slide, or the scale of this slide," said Southern Marin Fire Dist. Chief Chris Tubbs.

The strong storm has been pounding Sausalito; 4.92 inches of rain fell on the city in the last 24 hours and 5.57 inches fell in the past 48 hours. Winds have been gusting at 30-50 mph hour overnight through the region.

An evacuation center has been set up at 333 Johnson Street in Sausalito.

