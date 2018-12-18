WEATHER

More big waves hit Bay Area coastline

A High Surf Warning in the Bay Area has been downgraded to a High Surf Advisory, but big waves are expected to continue through the day. (KGO-TV)

By
PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) --
A High Surf Advisory is in effect for coastlines along the Bay Area with waves expected to reach 20 to 30 feet at some locations.

Some surfers saw this as an opportunity to hit monster waves off the coast of Half Moon Bay Tuesday morning. Organizers of the Mavericks Surf Contest have declared that the waves are too dangerous and have postponed the contest until next year.

RELATED: What it's like to wipe out on a 50-foot wave at Mavericks in Half Moon Bay

"I think there's something visceral about seeing the waves, something that's common to all human beings that draws us to the water and feel the awesome force of nature especially on a spectacle like this," said Nabeel Saeed, San Leandro resident.

RELATED: Watch your local AccuWeather forecast

The beaches are open in the Bay Area, but officials are sending out intense warnings to stay safe.

The High Surf Advisory will remain in effect until 5 p.m.
Accuweather Forecast: Mild today and tomorrow
Dangerous surf warning brings rare public alert: Stay off Ocean Beach
Bay Area rainfall, Sierra snowpack running below average
Massive waves hit Bay Area beaches
