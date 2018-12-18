More big waves hit Bay Area coastline

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) --A High Surf Advisory is in effect for coastlines along the Bay Area with waves expected to reach 20 to 30 feet at some locations.
Some surfers saw this as an opportunity to hit monster waves off the coast of Half Moon Bay Tuesday morning. Organizers of the Mavericks Surf Contest have declared that the waves are too dangerous and have postponed the contest until next year.
"I think there's something visceral about seeing the waves, something that's common to all human beings that draws us to the water and feel the awesome force of nature especially on a spectacle like this," said Nabeel Saeed, San Leandro resident.
The beaches are open in the Bay Area, but officials are sending out intense warnings to stay safe.
The High Surf Advisory will remain in effect until 5 p.m.
