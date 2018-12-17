WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Drier pattern returning

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The steady rain is over. A few isolated showers pop up, especially across the North Bay, during the morning commute. These light showers only add a few hundredths to the already impressive rainfall totals. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale through 9 a.m.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

This rest of the day features a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

HIGH SURF WARNING: Today Until 9 p.m.

A mix of stars and clouds overnight with patchy dense fog developing and cooler morning temperatures, lower to upper 40s.

Tuesday:
We begin tomorrow with a blanket of high clouds and many areas of dense fog. The chance of dense fog forming tapers as you head into the South Bay. Expect cooler conditions during the morning but similar highs and partly cloudy conditions during the afternoon.

Track the storm with our Live Doppler7 radar.

Temperatures:
Concord: 62/45
Fremont: 62/45
Oakland: 59/47
Redwood City: 60/45
San Francisco: 57/49
San Jose: 61/43
San Rafael: 58/45
Santa Rosa: 58/42

Coast:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Foggy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Foggy
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Foggy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees


