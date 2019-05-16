weather

Tahoe Skiing on fresh powder Memorial Day Weekend? It could very likely happen

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Forget summer... You could be skiing in Lake Tahoe this Memorial Day Weekend. (No we're not kidding!)

The late-season spring storm that's hitting the Bay Area is expected to bring even more snow to the Lake Tahoe area.

Projections are that above 6,000 feet 12-18" inches of snow could fall, with nearly 2 more feet of snow on the tops of the mountains.

A winter storm warning is in place until 6:00a.m. Friday morning.

The snowpack in the Sierra is at 126% of normal right now, while last year it was at just 18% of normal.

RELATED: LIST: Here's how long Tahoe Ski Resorts are planning to stay open for the 2018-19 season

Several Tahoe ski resorts were already planning to extend their seasons because of the record amount of snow that fell this season.

Heavenly in South Lake Tahoe confirmed via twitter today that they will stay open until Memorial Day May 27th.

Alpine Meadows will end their season on Sunday May 19th.

Squaw Valley is also open daily until May 27, but plans to reopen on the weekend all the way through the 4th of July weekend. Their planned final day of operation is Sunday July 7th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlake tahoeski reportlake tahoesnowskiingweather
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
How to keep your cat safe during a disaster or emergency
SF Bay Area remains cool as heat wave hits US
A/C repairman found dead in hot Arizona attic
Fire, damage in aftermath of Ridgecrest earthquake: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News