Tahoe Skiing on fresh powder Memorial Day Weekend? It could very likely happen

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Forget summer... You could be skiing in Lake Tahoe this Memorial Day Weekend. (No we're not kidding!)The late-season spring storm that's hitting the Bay Area is expected to bring even more snow to the Lake Tahoe area.Projections are that above 6,000 feet 12-18" inches of snow could fall, with nearly 2 more feet of snow on the tops of the mountains.A winter storm warning is in place until 6:00a.m. Friday morning.The snowpack in the Sierra is at 126% of normal right now, while last year it was at just 18% of normal.Several Tahoe ski resorts were already planning to extend their seasons because of the record amount of snow that fell this season.Heavenly in South Lake Tahoe confirmed via twitter today that they will stay open until Memorial Day May 27th.Alpine Meadows will end their season on Sunday May 19th.Squaw Valley is also open daily until May 27, but plans to reopen on the weekend all the way through the 4th of July weekend. Their planned final day of operation is Sunday July 7th.