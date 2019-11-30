Perfectly-placed rainbow arches over glowing Bay Bridge: VIDEO

Double rainbow 🌈 🌈 over the Bay Bridge! pic.twitter.com/G6wsWZvKRj — ABC7 Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) November 29, 2019

🌈🌈 End of the rainbow touching the Bay! #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/X8ZWLdKr79 — ABC7 Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) November 29, 2019

Rainbows 🌈 🌈 over the Ferry Building #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/ZCyF62IDvL — ABC7 Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) November 29, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It was the perfect "golden hour" moment and a splendid sight to see the day after Thanksgiving - A big, beautiful rainbow arching perfectly over the Bay Bridge.The bridge, wet from an earlier drizzle, was reflecting the sunlight, shining bright for all to see.At one point, there was even a double rainbow, adding to the majestic Bay Area backdrop.With sailboats gliding on the horizon, gazers were seen snapping pictures of the rainbow(s) placed perfectly over the beaming bridge from the San Francisco Embarcadero.One of our cameras was also able to capture the brilliant glow, as you can see in the video posted above!