VIDEO: Valentine's Day rainbow brightens stormy Bay Area skies

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --A big, beautiful rainbow appeared across parts of the Bay Area during Thursday's storm.
Thanks to a high cloud base and a large rain shaft, the rainbow appeared much larger than the ones we usually see.
Sunlight hits water droplets at exactly 42 degrees, where the light is refracted and then reflected to create a rainbow.
Novato @SpencerABC7 @SandhyaABC7 @DrewTumaABC7 @MikeNiccoABC7 pic.twitter.com/ZA8tU9eygg— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) February 14, 2019
