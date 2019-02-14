RAINBOW

VIDEO: Valentine's Day rainbow brightens stormy Bay Area skies

While Sky7 was out looking for flooding and other storm damage, a big, bright rainbow appeared in the sky. (KGO-TV)

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
A big, beautiful rainbow appeared across parts of the Bay Area during Thursday's storm.

Thanks to a high cloud base and a large rain shaft, the rainbow appeared much larger than the ones we usually see.

Sunlight hits water droplets at exactly 42 degrees, where the light is refracted and then reflected to create a rainbow.


