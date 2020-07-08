San Diego man discovers a double rainbow's true ending

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- What is at the end of a rainbow? It is the timeless question that we all wonder from time to time when we see one. A San Diego man found out the answer.Shawn White was pinching himself when he saw the end of a double rainbow, touching down while he was on a walk along Silver Strand in Coronado earlier this year."I found the end of the rainbow," said White. "It should mean I should have a pot of gold".While White didn't find any leprechauns or gold jackpots, he said he did appreciate the beauty of what he was witnessing."Oh man, it's beautiful," said White in the video. He told Storyful.com that he hopes the video would bring joy to people who were affected during the COVID-19 pandemic."I truly hope the Joy is contagious! share (the video) with someone to spread joy and happiness," White told Storyful.com.