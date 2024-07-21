6-foot-tall metal rooster stolen from Campbell store found: Here's where

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- A rooster stolen in Campbell earlier this week has been returned!
A 6-foot-tall metal bird is back in front of California Home and Garden in Campbell.
The nearly 100-pound bird had been stolen from the store on Wednesday.
Police say they tracked the rooster down in downtown San Jose.
The owner says it's worth about $5,000, but adds there is a lot of sentimental value to the community.