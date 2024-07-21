  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

6-foot-tall metal rooster stolen from Campbell store found: Here's where

Lauren Martinez Image
ByLauren Martinez KGO logo
Sunday, July 21, 2024
6-foot-tall metal rooster stolen from Bay Area store found
Six-foot-tall metal rooster stolen from California Home & Garden in Campbell found in San Jose.

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- A rooster stolen in Campbell earlier this week has been returned!

A 6-foot-tall metal bird is back in front of California Home and Garden in Campbell.

PREVIOUS STORY: Video shows thieves stealing 6-foot-tall metal rooster from South Bay store

Surveillance cameras captured thieves stealing a six-foot-tall metal rooster in broad daylight from California Home & Garden in Campbell.

The nearly 100-pound bird had been stolen from the store on Wednesday.

Police say they tracked the rooster down in downtown San Jose.

The owner says it's worth about $5,000, but adds there is a lot of sentimental value to the community.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW