6-foot-tall metal rooster stolen from Campbell store found: Here's where

Six-foot-tall metal rooster stolen from California Home & Garden in Campbell found in San Jose.

Six-foot-tall metal rooster stolen from California Home & Garden in Campbell found in San Jose.

Six-foot-tall metal rooster stolen from California Home & Garden in Campbell found in San Jose.

Six-foot-tall metal rooster stolen from California Home & Garden in Campbell found in San Jose.

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- A rooster stolen in Campbell earlier this week has been returned!

A 6-foot-tall metal bird is back in front of California Home and Garden in Campbell.

PREVIOUS STORY: Video shows thieves stealing 6-foot-tall metal rooster from South Bay store

Surveillance cameras captured thieves stealing a six-foot-tall metal rooster in broad daylight from California Home & Garden in Campbell.

The nearly 100-pound bird had been stolen from the store on Wednesday.

Police say they tracked the rooster down in downtown San Jose.

The owner says it's worth about $5,000, but adds there is a lot of sentimental value to the community.