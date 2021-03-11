From hail storms to rainbows: A compilation of Bay Area's wild weather cycle

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Weather across the Bay Area Wednesday was anything but boring! From snow to lightning to heavy rain and rainbows, we got a little bit of everything on this wild Wednesday.You sent us lots of pictures and videos showing what the conditions were like where you live, and we've put together a clip, which you can watch in the player above.It looks like a full-fledged hail storm swept through San Jose, and some other cities like Sonoma, Santa Rosa and Alameda also got a taste.Snow is sprinkled throughout the trails of Mount Diablo and across the hills in Livermore.But as you'll see in the video, Livermore quickly turned from gloomy to sunshine and rainbows!What can we expect tomorrow?