Storm brings wintry showers, thunderstorms and snow to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says scattered showers will continue overnight with the potential for more hail and even lightning.Any additional rainfall will likely be less than .25". It's also a cold night with lows in the low 30s to low 40s.This after a day of wild weather which brought numerous reports of hail across the Bay Area and snow falling on our area hills as snow levels dropped as low as 2,500ft.This storm continues to rank as a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale By the time the sun rises on Thursday, the shower threat will diminish and we will be left with partly sunny skies and cool temps in the 50s/60s for the afternoon.