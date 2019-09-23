PG&E will not issue North Bay power outages due to fire risk

PG&E will not issue planned power outages in Lake, Napa, and Sonoma counties this afternoon due to the risk of high fire danger. The utility will evaluate the weather tonight and tomorrow for possible outages.
County officials in the North Bay were preparing for possible power outages this afternoon.
"We are aware that PG&E is considering a public safety power shutoff later this evening and possibly tomorrow in areas of Napa County and are monitoring that situation to make sure we can provide our residents with correct updated information," said Molly Rattigan, the Deputy County Executive Officer in Napa County.
PG&E had also been considering power outages in Sonoma and Lake counties.
PG&E officials say they know a power outage would be extreme but they say they would have done it in the name of safety.
Downtown Napa café owner Rick Molinari is hoping his customers' kindness will power him through if his business goes dark.
"There's no generator. We are lucky we have a lot of light. If we need to we can use the hot water in our tanks. Our customer base here is really positive," he said this morning as he waited to hear whether the power would be shut off. He has heard downtown will likely be spared but is still bracing for the possibility.
"They always come to the businesses to tell us what needs to be done, that it could happen, so we can adjust with our customers," he said.
If your area could be impacted, it is important to stay in touch with your county officials.
"Napa County launched a website a few months ago- readynapacounty.org. That website is full of information about how to prepare for any kind of emergency including a public safety power shut off," Rattigan said.
She says the county is aware of those residents who need power for medical devices.
"We do maintain a list of those with medical devices who may be vulnerable during a public safety power shutoff and we will make contact with those individuals as needed," Rattigan said.
If you would like to be on that list, call Napa's EOC at 707-299-1501 and get more information at readynapacounty.org.
