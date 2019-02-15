WEATHER

Pier 39 sea lions take cover in bay during hail storm

The sea lions at Pier 39 appeared to be trying to limit their exposure to a sudden hailstorm in San Francisco Friday afternoon.

Heather Tuggle
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A live camera at Pier 39 showed all the marine mammals in San Francisco Bay around 12:25 p.m. as hail pelted the docks where the sea lions usually sun themselves.

VIDEO: Hail, thunder fill skies in San Francisco

As the storm moved through and the clouds cleared, the sea lions returned to the docks.

Sea lions first took up residence at the tourist destination in 1989, shortly after the Loma Prieta earthquake.

The number of sea lions in residence varies seasonally and is influenced by migration patterns.

