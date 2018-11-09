Poor air quality triggers school closures in Bay Area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4649153" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An Air Quality Advisory has been issued in the Bay Area through Friday due to smoke from the wildfire burning in Butte County.

Bay Area skies are filled with smoke from the fire burning in Northern California's Butte County.Timelapse video from Atlas Peak in Napa shows a thick blanket of smoke rolling into the Bay Area on Thursday.Schools across the region are responding to the poor air quality.All Santa Rosa City Schools and Petaluma City Schools have been canceled due to the unhealthy air.In the West Contra Costa Unified School District, outdoor activities have been canceled at all 54 schools today. recess, lunch and PE class will all be brought inside."We put out a notice that while the air quality is unhealthy we want to keep them inside as much as possible. As winds change we may put out a new direction to our school sites," said spokesperson Marcus Walton.He said parents should also consider keeping kids home if that seems to be the best option."If they have concerns about their children's health, they should consult with their healthcare provider and keep children home if they are more comfortable. The same thing goes for the staff. We don't want them coming to work if the smoke is causing ailments or problems we want them to consult with their healthcare professional and take care of themselves," he said.Three High School football teams have playoff games this weekend. They will monitor the air quality and make a decision about practices and the games later in the day.The Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified High School District has also released a list of school closures:Alexander Valley Union, HealdsburgBennett Valley Union, Santa RosaCotati-Rohnert Park Unified School DistrictCloverdale Unified, CloverdaleForestville Union, ForestvilleGeyserville Unified, GeyservilleGuerneville School District, GuernevilleHarmony Union, OccidentalHealsdsburg Unified, HealdsburgHoriconKenwood School District, KenwoodMark West Union, Santa Rosa/LarkfieldMonte Rio Union, Monte RioOak Grove Union, Santa RosaPiner-Olivet Union School District, Santa RosaRincon Valley Union, Santa RosaRoseland School District, RoselandSanta Rosa City Schools, Santa RosaSebastopol Union, SebastopolSonoma Valley Unified, SonomaTwin Hills Union, SebastopolTwo Rock Union, PetalumaWest Sonoma County Union High School District, Sebastopol/ForestvilleWright School District, Santa RosaWindsor Unified, WindsorSCOE special education classes held within the school districts that are closedSCOE Transition Program classes for 18-22 year oldsAmarosa Academy (SCOE)North Coast School of Education classes at SCOE