Weather

Power shut down to nearly 1,500 in Sonoma, Napa counties due to wildfire risk

(PG&E)

PG&E has shut off power to nearly 1,500 customers in Napa and Sonoma counties early Wednesday morning to reduce the risk for wildfires in advance of a hot and windy forecast, according to PG&E officials.

The power was shutdown at about 4:10 a.m. Wednesday, PG&E officials said. The outage map shows areas currently without power stretch from eastern Sonoma County, the west side of Calistoga to the Napa county line and north of Lake Berryessa, approximately 1,460 customers per PG&E outage website.

RELATED: PG&E launches website to warn about preemptive shutoffs

The outages, part of PG&E's public safety power shutoff program, are being done in advance of a forecasted hot and windy day across the region.

Go here to see a map of the areas affected.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernorthern californiapower outagepg&epower poleswildfiresonoma county
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Firefighters battling 4-alarm wildfire on Mare Island
Juul CEO steps down, company suspends advertising in US
PG&E to shut off power to 48,000 customers in Northern California
AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat, unhealthy air and high fire danger continue
PG&E power shut off possibilities costing Bay Area wineries big bucks
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Mountain View to enforce restrictions on those living in 'oversized vehicles,' RVs and trailers
Show More
All lanes reopens on northbound Hwy 17 after big-rig overturns near San Jose
'Klepto Cat' picked as Grand Marshal of Burlingame Pet Parade
Show of solidarity at Stanford for Chanel Miller's memoir
Realtor attacked by man at open house in SoCal: Video
SF neighbors pitch in to buy boulders to deter drug dealers, homeless
More TOP STORIES News