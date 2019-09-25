Power shut down to nearly 1,500 in Sonoma, Napa counties due to wildfire risk

The power was shutdown at about 4:10 a.m. Wednesday, PG&E officials said. The outage map shows areas currently without power stretch from eastern Sonoma County, the west side of Calistoga to the Napa county line and north of Lake Berryessa, approximately 1,460 customers per PG&E outage website.
The outages, part of PG&E's public safety power shutoff program, are being done in advance of a forecasted hot and windy day across the region.
Go here to see a map of the areas affected.
The power is now out for portions of Sonoma and Napa County. We are checking out Calistoga. The downtown is fine- Lincoln Avenue has lights on. A little further north on Highway 128 at Petrified Forest Road the lights are out- the Arco gas station is dark.— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 25, 2019