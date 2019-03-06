Weather

Recent rains turn Bay Area hillsides bright green

Sky7 shows green hillsides in Contra Costa County on Wednesday, March 6.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Weeks of rainstorms fueld by atmospheric rivers in the Bay Area have our hillsides ready for Saint Patrick's Day!

Sky7 got this video of bright green hillsides in Contra Costa County east of Richmond, near Briones Regional Park.

These same hillsides were parched brown by the drought not too long ago.

