More than 2,200 lighting strikes reported in Southern California overnight

The National Weather Service reported more than 1,200 lightning bursts in a five minute period-- with more than 2,200 across Southern California.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KGO) -- It was an amazing and rare sight over Santa Barbara.

Check out these spectacular photos of lightning lighting up the sky overnight.

They were all caused by a powerful thunderstorm that swept over the region.

There were no reports of anyone being hit.

