More than 2,200 lighting strikes reported in Southern California overnight

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KGO) -- It was an amazing and rare sight over Santa Barbara.
Check out these spectacular photos of lightning lighting up the sky overnight.
The National Weather Service reported more than 1,200 bursts in a five minute period-- with more than 2,200 across Southern California.
They were all caused by a powerful thunderstorm that swept over the region.
There were no reports of anyone being hit.
