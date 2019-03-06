Lightning strikes light up skies across SoCal

#CAwx- Lightning strikes in the skies above Santa Barbara, CA, March 5, 2019, as seen in these views from Stearns Wharf. pic.twitter.com/93SziH1QjS— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) March 6, 2019
The storm was expected to dump two inches or more of rain by Wednesday in some areas.
Additionally, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Tuesday night until 10:30 p.m. for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
The warning applied to areas affected by the Thomas Fire, saying radar indicates heavy rain, with an expectation of flash flooding and debris flows. Residents are urged to take precautions against likely flooding, including moving to higher parts of their homes and staying out of likely paths of fast-moving water.
Lightning storm over Hollywood!— Jory Rand (@ABC7Jory) March 6, 2019
Post videos and pictures with #abc7eyewitness!!@ABC7 pic.twitter.com/onDNl2whMz
A flash flood watch was issued for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Wind advisories were also in effect for Los Angeles County mountain areas and the Antelope Valley.
As the storm moved in from the north, residents recorded multiple lightning strikes in Santa Barbara County, Simi Valley, Pasadena, the Antelope Valley and Hollywood, among other locations.
LIGHTNING STRIKE— Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) March 6, 2019
Delta #DL2432 to Seattle reported being struck by lightning. Returned to Los Angeles as a precaution; non-emergency. Several flights in the area deviating their routing for weather and lightning. https://t.co/Q53MPB8IGj pic.twitter.com/mXFO863huN
And at least one airplane leaving from Los Angeles was reportedly struck by lightning and returned to LAX as a precaution. The Delta flight 2432 was heading to Seattle, and other flights were also being diverted for weather reasons, aviation photojournalist Tom Podolec reported on Twitter.
If you have pictures or videos of lightning, share with us on social media using #abc7eyewitness.
@ABC7 Caught a lightning bolt. My sons reaction is priceless cause he says its Thor lol. #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/xfesYQo4tA— Erika Montijo (@Walker_Girl6277) March 6, 2019
Lighting strike in Santa Clarita @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/BgAfE0PV1Z— Brandon W (@BrandonW_Law) March 6, 2019
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.