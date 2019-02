Oh my goodness! #russianriver continues to rise at nearly 1 foot per hour. Now up 12 feet since midnight. Evacuations are recommended. Here;s what to expect. #flooding #BayArea #StormWatch @WayneFreedman pic.twitter.com/xpF2rur1s7 — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) February 26, 2019

EVACUATION WARNING

Sonoma County is recommending evacuations to residents living near the Russian river.

The river is expected to reach flood stages (32’) today at 7PM and is expected to crest 45 ft. 9 in at 10 PM Wednesday night in Guerneville. pic.twitter.com/5k4iXkh8Ok — County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) February 26, 2019

Russian River in Healdsburg courtesy Heather Danielle Stewart. #abc7now β€œIt’s coming down like crazy,” she says. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/cUzOesAanJ — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) February 26, 2019

Sonoma County officials are advising residents near the Russian River to evacuate as the river is expected to reach flood stage tonight and crest tomorrow.The river is expected to go above flood stage at 7 p.m. tonight and crest at 45.9 feet at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. When the river reaches 46 feet, the entire town of Guerneville will flood.A Flood Watch will remain in effect in the North Bay until 4 a.m. Thursday.