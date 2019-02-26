The river is expected to go above flood stage at 7 p.m. tonight and crest at 45.9 feet at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. When the river reaches 46 feet, the entire town of Guerneville will flood.
A Flood Watch will remain in effect in the North Bay until 4 a.m. Thursday.
Oh my goodness! #russianriver continues to rise at nearly 1 foot per hour. Now up 12 feet since midnight. Evacuations are recommended. Here;s what to expect. #flooding #BayArea #StormWatch @WayneFreedman pic.twitter.com/xpF2rur1s7— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) February 26, 2019
EVACUATION WARNING— County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) February 26, 2019
Sonoma County is recommending evacuations to residents living near the Russian river.
The river is expected to reach flood stages (32’) today at 7PM and is expected to crest 45 ft. 9 in at 10 PM Wednesday night in Guerneville. pic.twitter.com/5k4iXkh8Ok
Shot this just before evacuation alert. More critical downstream. #healdsburg #SonomaCounty #abc7now pic.twitter.com/gqMwKLOY8L— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) February 26, 2019
Russian River in Healdsburg courtesy Heather Danielle Stewart. #abc7now “It’s coming down like crazy,” she says. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/cUzOesAanJ— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) February 26, 2019
