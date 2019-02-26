STORM

Residents advised to evacuate near Russian River in Sonoma County

Sonoma County officials are advising residents near the Russian River to evacuate as the river is expected to reach flood stage tonight and crest tomorrow. (Heather Danielle Stewart)

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Sonoma County officials are advising residents near the Russian River to evacuate as the river is expected to reach flood stage tonight and crest tomorrow.

The river is expected to go above flood stage at 7 p.m. tonight and crest at 45.9 feet at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. When the river reaches 46 feet, the entire town of Guerneville will flood.

RELATED: Several drivers rescued from flooded roadways in Sonoma County

A Flood Watch will remain in effect in the North Bay until 4 a.m. Thursday.

RELATED: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7

