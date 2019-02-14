50 homes evacuated in Sausalito after mudslide strikes neighborhood

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

At least 50 homes have been evacuated after a mudslide struck a neighborhood in Sausalito.The mudslide struck homes on Crescent Avenue and Sausalito Boulevard.At least one home on Crescent Avenue has been destroyed. A woman in the neighborhood was taken to the hospital with injuries she is expected to recover from.The strong storm has been pounding Sausalito; 4.92 inches of rain fell on the city in the last 24 hours and 5.57 inches fell in the past 48 hours. Winds have been gusting at 30-50 mph hour overnight through the region.An evacuation center has been set up at 333 Johnson Street in Sausalito.