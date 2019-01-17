STORM

School closures in the North Bay due to power outages related to storm

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
The Sonoma County Office of Education says several school districts will be closed today because of power outages.

It's a no school day for kids in the Kashia School District and Horicon School District.

Classes have also been canceled for El Molino High School in Forestville.

The Sonoma County Office of Education says today's closures are to due power outages related to the storm.
