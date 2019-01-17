As of 8:00am, the following schools/districts will be closed Thursday, Jan. 17 due to power outages related to the storm: Kashia School District, Horicon School District, El Molino High School in Forestville. #sonomacounty #schoolclosure #sonomacountyschools — SCOE Sonoma (@SCOESonoma) January 17, 2019

The Sonoma County Office of Education says several school districts will be closed today because of power outages.It's a no school day for kids in the Kashia School District and Horicon School District.Classes have also been canceled for El Molino High School in Forestville.The Sonoma County Office of Education says today's closures are to due power outages related to the storm.