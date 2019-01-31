MOSCOW (KGO) --Forget hot yoga. Yogis are finding their zen by practicing "snowga" or snow yoga outside in freezing temperatures.
A new viral video shows three snowga participants in Russia finding their zen out in the cold. The women chilled out in the snow and practiced their yoga poses outdoors in Moscow.
They bundled up with coats, hats and gloves.
One of the woman shared video on Facebook saying the group uses yoga as a way to communicate their ideas as artists, no matter was the weather is outside. The video was nearing two million views on Facebook as of Wednesday.
The fitness trend has been popular for years with people posting pictures of themselves holding poses in the snow using the hashtag, #snowga.