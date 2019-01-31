YOGA

'Snowga', anyone? Yogis find their zen in the snow

EMBED </>More Videos

Forget hot yoga. Yogis are finding their zen by practicing "snowga" or snow yoga outside in freezing temperatures. (Beyond via Storyful)

ABC7 News
MOSCOW (KGO) --
Forget hot yoga. Yogis are finding their zen by practicing "snowga" or snow yoga outside in freezing temperatures.

RELATED: Heavy snow is coming; here's when you should travel to Tahoe

A new viral video shows three snowga participants in Russia finding their zen out in the cold. The women chilled out in the snow and practiced their yoga poses outdoors in Moscow.

RELATED: Goats and yoga harmonize in the East Bay

They bundled up with coats, hats and gloves.

One of the woman shared video on Facebook saying the group uses yoga as a way to communicate their ideas as artists, no matter was the weather is outside. The video was nearing two million views on Facebook as of Wednesday.

RELATED: Get your dog into yoga from YogaForce

The fitness trend has been popular for years with people posting pictures of themselves holding poses in the snow using the hashtag, #snowga.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheryogacoldwinter weatherpolar vortexsnowfreezeexerciseu.s. & worldSan FranciscoSan JoseFremontOaklandLake Tahoe
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YOGA
Ways to celebrate NYE in San Francisco
North Bay nonprofit helps fire victims with yoga classes, services
ACLU involved in dispute over yoga pants ban at high schools
Weekend Events: Yoga, National Oyster Day
More yoga
WEATHER
WATCH LIVE: Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago
Accuweather Forecast: Brief break today, next storm tomorrow
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
What is an ice quake?
More Weather
Top Stories
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Honduran mother speaks out after being reunited with daughter at SFO
Brady & Goff share similar paths to Super Bowl LIII
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
Healthy cooking for your kids
Accuweather Forecast: Brief break today, next storm tomorrow
DRONEVIEW7: See the A's proposed gondola route
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
WATCH LIVE: Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago
Man armed with knife arrested at Bay Bridge parking lot, CHP says
17 cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
EXCLUSIVE: PG&E CEO refuses to answer ABC7's questions after court appearance
More News