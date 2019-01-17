South Bay cleaning up after stormy night

Some nights are better than others.

Rough one here on Meridian Ave. in San Jose. pic.twitter.com/S86qTtkUwm — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) January 17, 2019

DON’T BE LIKE THIS!

Way too dangerous.

If the lights are out at a stoplight treat it like a 4 way stop. pic.twitter.com/cCjAaVP0aI — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) January 17, 2019

No school for Bagby Elementary off Leigh near Curtner in San Jose. Power is out and parents notified classes are cancelled. pic.twitter.com/ekd10cAt3F — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) January 17, 2019

The South Bay saw flooding, mudslides, downed trees and power lines overnight. That means a lot of clean up today.Trees and wires were down in San Jose. The Hamilton Avenue off-ramp from Highway 17 flooded and a Maserati was stuck in the water.In the Santa Cruz Mountains, rocks and mud came down on to Highway 17. Power lines arcing on Summit Road and trees crashing into wires across Bear Creek Road. Mud and rocks blocked Skyline Boulevard near Bear Creek Road.Two large trees came down on Idylwild Road just off Highway 17. Santa Clara County Firefighters left to clean up the mess.In San Jose, a tree took out a fence on Meridian Avenue doing an estimated $3,000 in damage."We've had storms in the past but never something this bad. We've never had a tree fall and damage our fence before. This is pretty shocking for us," said Aaron Izquierdo, who lives in the home.At Leigh Avenue and Harris Avenue, no power for the stoplights. It should be a four-way stop, but instead, several drivers sped through.Thankfully, most of the kids who would normally be headed to nearby Bagby Elementary School avoided the danger. The power outage meant no school for the 500 students."The parents seem to be fine. They understand because it's a safety of the students and the kids we've been getting some cheers from the students," said Bagby Elementary School Principal, Annie Murphy.