storm

Storm brings heavy rain, flooding to Bay Area

By and
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A wet and windy storm hit the Bay Area on Thursday. The storm is a "2" on our Storm Impact Scale.

ABC7 News had a look at conditions outside.

WATCH LIVE: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7

SAN FRANCISCO



San Francisco got a solid soaking Thursday morning. The city put out an alert, saying in an email to expect a moderate storm that could threaten life or property.

Andrew Luttrell watched the weather from his Avenues Coffee shop at 46th and Taraval. "There was a lot of water going down the street earlier,,, a little river."

Driving was impacted as the rain hit just as people were starting their day. "It really was coming down. I had to go a lot slower and definitely with my baby, making sure he is safe," said Pacifica resident Mikayla Alahuzos.

VIDEO: Watch your AccuWeather forecast

Biking was tough too - even when it wasn't raining - because the wind got here first. "Like the rain, not a fan of the wind. It was a hard bike ride here," Luttrell said.

The first storm of the year brought out umbrellas and revealed new leaks.

Jacob Racusin discovered one in his kitchen. "It's wet, knew it was gonna rain. The house is leaking but it's fine," he said.

There was so much rain in a short amount of time, it created some large puddles to avoid around San Francisco. ABC7 didn't hear a lot of complaints, just some adjustments to the day.

VIDEO: Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscohailwindfloodingsnowstormrain
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
AccuWeather forecast: 2-Moderate storm today
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
STORM
Storm triggers Flood Advisory for parts of Bay Area
Storm moving into SoCal threatens Grapevine closure
Big storm will bring soaking rain, thunderstorms, snow to parts of Bay Area
At least 3 found dead in storm-damaged homes in Louisiana
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chasing California: Inside Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA by getting Latinx vote
Nearly 200 people sick with stomach virus after visiting Yosemite
Giants hire 1st full-time female coach in MLB history
Trump impeachment trial begins, senators vowing 'impartial justice'
Storm triggers Flood Advisory for parts of Bay Area
AccuWeather forecast: 2-Moderate storm today
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Dan Ashley moderates discussion on mental health, youth, criminal justice
Gov. Newsom speaks in Oakland on last stop of homelessness tour
Verde Alcove truck provides Bay Area with houseplants
Lawmakers propose 'Make America Great Again' license plates
1 killed, 2 injured in wrong-way crash on Hwy 1 in Pacifica
More TOP STORIES News