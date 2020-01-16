Storm brings heavy rain, flooding to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A wet and windy storm hit the Bay Area on Thursday. The storm is a "2" on our Storm Impact Scale.ABC7 News had a look at conditions outside.San Francisco got a solid soaking Thursday morning. The city put out an alert, saying in an email to expect a moderate storm that could threaten life or property.Andrew Luttrell watched the weather from his Avenues Coffee shop at 46th and Taraval. "There was a lot of water going down the street earlier,,, a little river."Driving was impacted as the rain hit just as people were starting their day. "It really was coming down. I had to go a lot slower and definitely with my baby, making sure he is safe," said Pacifica resident Mikayla Alahuzos.Biking was tough too - even when it wasn't raining - because the wind got here first. "Like the rain, not a fan of the wind. It was a hard bike ride here," Luttrell said.The first storm of the year brought out umbrellas and revealed new leaks.Jacob Racusin discovered one in his kitchen. "It's wet, knew it was gonna rain. The house is leaking but it's fine," he said.There was so much rain in a short amount of time, it created some large puddles to avoid around San Francisco. ABC7 didn't hear a lot of complaints, just some adjustments to the day.