Strong storm hits Bay Area with heavy rain, gusty wind

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --Hundreds of people are without power as a strong storm is hitting the Bay Area with heavy rain and gusty wind.
RELATED: Back-to-back storms expected to bring 6 days of rain to Bay Area
Wind has been gusting up to 50 mph in some places during the level 3 storm, which was later downgraded to a level 2.
The last Level 3 storm to drench the Bay Area hit just two weeks ago. ABC7 News was in Saratoga then, as water came pouring through a brick wall, flooding one homeowner's property along Sobey Road.
RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
The storm has already caused some downed trees and power outages in the North Bay. At least 704 customers lost power there, according to PG&E. Crews worked to remove a downed tree on the Bohemian Highway in west Sonoma County.
More than 400 lost power in the East Bay, and there were 620 reported outages in the Santa Cruz area.
RELATED: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar
To learn whether your home is located in a flood zone, click here.
You can find additional flood safety tips by the water district here.
See more photos, stories and videos on the weather. Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Traffic collision on Lincoln Ave. San Rafael. #STORMWATCH pic.twitter.com/CtvLxxGnqa— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) February 2, 2019