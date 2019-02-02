STORM

Strong storm hits Bay Area with heavy rain, gusty wind

Hundreds of people are without power as a strong storm is hitting the Bay Area with heavy rain and gusty wind. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
Hundreds of people are without power as a strong storm is hitting the Bay Area with heavy rain and gusty wind.

Wind has been gusting up to 50 mph in some places during the level 3 storm, which was later downgraded to a level 2.

The last Level 3 storm to drench the Bay Area hit just two weeks ago. ABC7 News was in Saratoga then, as water came pouring through a brick wall, flooding one homeowner's property along Sobey Road.

The storm has already caused some downed trees and power outages in the North Bay. At least 704 customers lost power there, according to PG&E. Crews worked to remove a downed tree on the Bohemian Highway in west Sonoma County.

More than 400 lost power in the East Bay, and there were 620 reported outages in the Santa Cruz area.
