WEATHER

VIDEO: Strong storm hits Bay Area with heavy rain, lightning, flooding

EMBED </>More Videos

Rain, lightning, wind, hail, waves - the Bay Area got it all. If you stayed out of the storm, here's a look at what you missed. (KGO)

The Bay Area got a little bit of everything on Thursday. Rain, wind and localized flooding caused dangerous driving conditions throughout the Bay Area. The early downpour, combined with high winds, knocked down trees and scattered leaves yet to fall this early in the rainy season.

If you stayed out of the storm, here's a look at what you missed.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast here and get the latest weather stories and videos here.

VIDEO: Gorgeous rainbow captured off San Mateo County coastline
EMBED More News Videos

Mother Nature put on a show after the storms that moved through the Bay Area. SKY7 captured a gorgeous rainbow off the San Mateo County coastline.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingrainstormstorm damageSan FranciscoSan JoseSan MateoOaklandSan Rafael
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Accuweather Forecast: Isolated showers continue overnight
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Strong storm brings flooded roadways to Bay Area
WEATHER
Drought map shows recent storm has not helped conditions in Calif.
South Bay freeway flooding triggers multiple accidents
Accuweather Forecast: Isolated showers continue overnight
VIDEO: Rainbow captured off San Mateo Co. coastline
More Weather
Top Stories
Napa girl surprised by response from Warriors' Curry
What could wildfire smoke do to our bodies long-term?
Report shows weapons used in Yountville shooting bought legally
Camp Fire: Flooding hits Butte County area scarred by wildfire
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Drought map shows recent storm has not helped conditions in Calif.
Crews in Oakland work overtime to keep sewage treatment plant from overflowing
Benioff to turn SF hotel into housing for homeless
Show More
Record breaking year for Michelin starred restaurants in San Francisco
Deputy's bodycam captures terrifying early moments of Camp Fire
Accuweather Forecast: Isolated showers continue overnight
South Bay freeway flooding triggers multiple accidents
Grizzly bear kills mother and 10-month-old baby
More News