EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4791499" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mother Nature put on a show after the storms that moved through the Bay Area. SKY7 captured a gorgeous rainbow off the San Mateo County coastline.

The Bay Area got a little bit of everything on Thursday. Rain, wind and localized flooding caused dangerous driving conditions throughout the Bay Area. The early downpour, combined with high winds, knocked down trees and scattered leaves yet to fall this early in the rainy season.If you stayed out of the storm, here's a look at what you missed.