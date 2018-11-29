The Bay Area got a little bit of everything on Thursday. Rain, wind and localized flooding caused dangerous driving conditions throughout the Bay Area. The early downpour, combined with high winds, knocked down trees and scattered leaves yet to fall this early in the rainy season.
If you stayed out of the storm, here's a look at what you missed. Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast here and get the latest weather stories and videos here. VIDEO: Gorgeous rainbow captured off San Mateo County coastline
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)