VIDEO: Cars, people stranded by rising waters from Russian River

Updated 12 minutes ago

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Major flooding from the Russian River stranded residents and whole communities were besieged by rising waters.Photos out of Guerneville show residents walking through high waters, cars stranded, and hotels flooded.The river is still rising and is expected to crest at 46 feet Wednesday night, its highest level since 1997.Tuesday night, communities near the river were evacuated.