VIDEO: February storm dumps snow on Sierra-at-Tahoe

Heavy snow dumped down on Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort -- 13 inches and counting in 12 hours alone.

SIERRA-AT-TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --
Mother Nature decided to start February off with a bang in the Sierra.

Thirteen inches of snow has fallen so far at Sierra-at-Tahoe in 12 hours alone. There's a storm total of 54 inches -- 4.5 feet -- of snow, the resort reports.

