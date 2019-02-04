VIDEO: February storm dumps snow on Sierra-at-Tahoe

SIERRA-AT-TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --Mother Nature decided to start February off with a bang in the Sierra.
Thirteen inches of snow has fallen so far at Sierra-at-Tahoe in 12 hours alone. There's a storm total of 54 inches -- 4.5 feet -- of snow, the resort reports.
ANOTHER 13" overnight! Expect a delayed start + wind holds. Once the beast lets up, you will be swimming to new depths so get those snorkels riding ready! 🏊♂️❄️— Sierra-at-Tahoe (@Sierra_at_Tahoe) February 4, 2019
❄️: 13" overnight
🏂: 42 Trails
🚡: 7 lifts/tow sscheduled ON DELAY
🖥️: https://t.co/nlrKxkAcYp … … … … … … pic.twitter.com/aVJXi1LV9P