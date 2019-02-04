VIDEO: February storm dumps snow on Sierra-at-Tahoe

ANOTHER 13" overnight! Expect a delayed start + wind holds. Once the beast lets up, you will be swimming to new depths so get those snorkels riding ready! 🏊‍♂️❄️



❄️: 13" overnight

🏂: 42 Trails

🚡: 7 lifts/tow sscheduled ON DELAY

— Sierra-at-Tahoe (@Sierra_at_Tahoe) February 4, 2019

Mother Nature decided to start February off with a bang in the Sierra.Thirteen inches of snow has fallen so far at Sierra-at-Tahoe in 12 hours alone. There's a storm total of 54 inches -- 4.5 feet -- of snow, the resort reports.Watch the video above to check out all of the fresh powder.