VIDEO: North Bay pelted by hail during 'Significant Weather Warning'

Less than two hours after thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain moved through the Cloverdale area, the National Weather Service issued a warning for another region.
We've issued a Significant Weather Advisory for southern Napa County through 1:30 PM. Expect strong winds up to 50 mph, pea-sized hail, and frequent lightning. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Nx48tgbEV8— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 28, 2019
A "Significant Weather Advisory" was issued for parts of Napa County, as officials expected pea-sized hail and more frequent lightning.
A viewer sent ABC7 News video of signigicant hail falling in Sonoma.
Another viewer showed us the hail pelting Santa Rosa:
The advisory ended at 1:30 p.m., but you can check for the latest information with ABC7's live radars and weather team updates.
Thunderstorms ⛈️moving into the North Bay. Reports of small hail, lightning, and heavy rain in Cloverdale. Remember - When Thunder Roars Go Indoors! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/0hMwRLjkz3— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 28, 2019