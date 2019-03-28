hail

VIDEO: North Bay pelted by hail during 'Significant Weather Warning'

Video from @dkArtandStuff/Twitter shows hail in Sonoma County.

By Julianne Herrera
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A cold-weather cocktail of hail, strong winds, and even lightning are sweeping through the North Bay Thursday.

Less than two hours after thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain moved through the Cloverdale area, the National Weather Service issued a warning for another region.



A "Significant Weather Advisory" was issued for parts of Napa County, as officials expected pea-sized hail and more frequent lightning.

A viewer sent ABC7 News video of signigicant hail falling in Sonoma.

RELATED: Pier 39 sea lions take cover in bay during hail storm

Another viewer showed us the hail pelting Santa Rosa:



The advisory ended at 1:30 p.m., but you can check for the latest information with ABC7's live radars and weather team updates.

