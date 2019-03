VIDEO: North Bay pelted by hail during 'Significant Weather Warning'

We've issued a Significant Weather Advisory for southern Napa County through 1:30 PM. Expect strong winds up to 50 mph, pea-sized hail, and frequent lightning. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Nx48tgbEV8 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 28, 2019

Thunderstorms ⛈️moving into the North Bay. Reports of small hail, lightning, and heavy rain in Cloverdale. Remember - When Thunder Roars Go Indoors! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/0hMwRLjkz3 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 28, 2019

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A cold-weather cocktail of hail, strong winds, and even lightning are sweeping through the North Bay Thursday.Less than two hours after thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain moved through the Cloverdale area, the National Weather Service issued a warning for another region.A "Significant Weather Advisory" was issued for parts of Napa County, as officials expected pea-sized hail and more frequent lightning.A viewer sent ABC7 News video of signigicant hail falling in Sonoma.Another viewer showed us the hail pelting Santa Rosa:The advisory ended at 1:30 p.m., but you can check for the latest information with ABC7's live radars and weather team updates.