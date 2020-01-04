what really matters

What Really Matters: California's Crowning Achievement

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley addresses California's new Crown Law that protects people from discrimination based on their hairstyle or texture.

It always seems that whatever kind of hair we have, we want something different.

My hair is naturally fairly wavy and coarse and I've always wished it was softer and straighter. Think Robert Redford!

California's new Crown Law was brought into sharp focus this week because of the very personal stories shared by my ABC7 New colleagues Ama Daetz, Kumasi Aaron, and Jobina Fortson.

RELATED: California Crown Law: ABC7 anchors open up about new law, wearing natural curly hair on television

They were open and honest about an issue that is far more common than many of us realized.

Each week, ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley offers commentary on the important issues affecting people where you live. Here's a look back at previous segments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscowhat really mattershairpolitics
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHAT REALLY MATTERS
What Really Matters: Too much too soon?
What Really Matters: Pandemic pressure with California's workforce amid COVID-19 crisis
What Really Matters: No time to drop our guard amid COVID-19 pandemic
What Really Matters: Coming together even as we stay apart
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Hair salons can reopen in all but 11 CA counties, Newsom announces
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
WATCH TODAY: Authorities provide update on massive Pier 45 fire in SF
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More TOP STORIES News