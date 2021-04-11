COVID-19 vaccine

Will vaccinated seniors need a COVID-19 booster shot in the fall? Doctor weighs in

EMBED <>More Videos

Will seniors need a COVID-19 booster shot in the fall?

As more Americans receive their COVID-19 vaccination daily, many are wondering how long they'll be effective for and whether some people will require booster shots at some point.

Dr. Elizabeth Hudson, Regional Chief of Infectious Diseases for Kaiser Permanente, joined Eyewitness News to discuss the vaccine and answered a question from one viewer who wanted to know whether seniors who were vaccinated in February will need a booster shot in the fall.

Dr. Hudson said while we only have six months worth of data on the vaccines because that's how long we've been using them, it's hard to tell.

"But day-by-day, we learn more and more about them and it really does appear that the response and protection from these COVID vaccines is going to be durable," she said. "I think at minimum, a year and likely longer but with everything COVID, time will tell."



New research published in the New England Journal of Medicine this week suggests the protection from the Moderna vaccine lasts for at least six months. That report echoes what Pfizer said a week before about its vaccine, which works in a similar way.

Both reports were based on follow-up tests in dozens of people who received the shots during studies that led to the vaccines' use. Those studies were done before troubling new variants, or versions of the coronavirus, had emerged and started to spread.

WATCH: You received your second dose of the COVID vaccine: now what?
EMBED More News Videos

After you receive the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, what can you safely do? An infectious disease specialist answers your questions.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinemedical researchu.s. & worldstudy
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
New omicron variant stokes world fears, triggers travel bans
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Steve Burton gone from 'General Hospital' over vaccine rule
TOP STORIES
New omicron variant stokes world fears, triggers travel bans
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow has worst day of year
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News