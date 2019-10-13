BART

Witness video shows police arrest teen accused of stealing cell phone on BART

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The victim of a cell phone robbery on board a BART train chased down the teenager suspected of stealing his property at West Oakland Station on Friday night.

Another BART passenger also helped detain the teen.

The transit district says police arrested the suspect and took him to juvenile hall.

A witness said the suspect tried hiding from officers between train cars.

Video shows police finding the teen, and walking him off the train.

