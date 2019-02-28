Woman sentenced to 15 years for brutal brick beating of 92-year-old in Willowbrook

Updated 23 minutes ago

The 92-year-old man who was beaten with a brick in Willowbrook says he does not resent his attacker and wishes God's forgiveness upon her.

LOS ANGELES -- A woman charged in the brutal attack on a 92-year-old grandfather out walking in Willowbrook was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday.Laquisha Jones, 30, of Los Angeles was charged with felony elder abuse in December.Witnesses said Jones pummeled Rodolfo Rodriguez with a brick. He suffered a shattered jaw and broken ribs.Jones had a prior conviction for making criminal threats and had been on probation when she attacked Rodriguez.Prosecutors said there was evidence in the case that showed it was a hate crime..