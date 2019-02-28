Woman sentenced to 15 years for brutal brick beating of 92-year-old in Willowbrook

EMBED <>More Videos

The woman charged in the brutal attack with a brick on a 92-year-old grandfather in Willowbrook pleaded no contest and faces up to 15 years behind bars.

By ABC7.com staff
Updated 23 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES -- A woman charged in the brutal attack on a 92-year-old grandfather out walking in Willowbrook was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday.

RELATED: Woman pleads no contest to brutal brick beating of 91-year-old in Willowbrook

Laquisha Jones, 30, of Los Angeles was charged with felony elder abuse in December.

Witnesses said Jones pummeled Rodolfo Rodriguez with a brick. He suffered a shattered jaw and broken ribs.

RELATED: 92-year-old man says he doesn't resent woman who beat him with brick

EMBED More News Videos

The 92-year-old man who was beaten with a brick in Willowbrook says he does not resent his attacker and wishes God's forgiveness upon her.



Jones had a prior conviction for making criminal threats and had been on probation when she attacked Rodriguez.

Prosecutors said there was evidence in the case that showed it was a hate crime..
Report a Typo
Related topics:
los angelessouthern californiatrialassaultbeating
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Woman pleads no contest to brutal beating in Willowbrook
Willowbrook brick beating suspect charged with attempted murder
Woman arrested in beating of elderly man in Willowbrook
Willowbrook beating victim says he doesn't condemn, resent attacker
TOP STORIES
PG&E says its equipment may have ignited Camp Fire
Updated 21 minutes ago
LIVE: SKY7 over neighborhoods devastated from Russian River flooding
Updated 16 minutes ago
3 family members die, 17-year-old injured in I-80 crash
Updated 42 minutes ago
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Updated 5 minutes ago
Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, tracking more rain
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Bay Area teachers plan sickout to join striking Oakland teachers
Show More
PG&E planned in 2013 to fix power line that may have started Camp Fire
Latin rock band 'Maná' coming to San Jose
Updated 3 hours ago
Snowplow driver finds woman alive inside car buried in snow
Updated an hour ago
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
Updated 2 hours ago
SF public defender Adachi remembered as a warrior for poor, minority communities
More TOP STORIES News