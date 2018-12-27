Woman pleads no contest to brutal brick beating of 91-year-old in Willowbrook

The woman charged in the brutal attack with a brick on a 91-year-old grandfather in Willowbrook pleaded no contest and faces up to 15 years behind bars.

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. --
The woman charged in the brutal attack on a 91-year-old grandfather out walking in Willowbrook pleaded no contest Thursday.

Laquisha Jones, 30, of Los Angeles faces 15 years behind bars on the felony elder abuse charge.

Witnesses say Jones pummeled Rodolfo Rodriquez with a brick.

He suffered a shattered jaw and broken ribs.

A woman has been arrested in connection with a brutal beating of a 92-year-old man in Willowbrook, sheriff's officials said.


Jones had a prior conviction for making criminal threats.

She's due back in court in February for sentencing.
