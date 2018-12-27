WILLOWBROOK, Calif. --The woman charged in the brutal attack on a 91-year-old grandfather out walking in Willowbrook pleaded no contest Thursday.
Laquisha Jones, 30, of Los Angeles faces 15 years behind bars on the felony elder abuse charge.
Witnesses say Jones pummeled Rodolfo Rodriquez with a brick.
He suffered a shattered jaw and broken ribs.
Jones had a prior conviction for making criminal threats.
She's due back in court in February for sentencing.