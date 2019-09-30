Caught on camera: Victim attacked by woman with meat cleaver in Salinas Police headquarters

SALINAS, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman wielding a meat cleaver briefly held a woman hostage in the lobby of the Salinas Police headquarters last week.The woman held the victim by the neck with one arm, and held a meat cleaver in the air with the other.Police officers moved in, using a taser to incapacitate the suspect.22-year-old Mariel Capulong was arrested after the incident.The department says it all lasted less than two minutes, and credited the officers with de-escalating the situation without using deadly force.