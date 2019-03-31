Crime & Safety

Police: Suspect armed with sword attacked person outside SF's Church of 8 Wheels

EMBED <>More Videos

Police are searching for an attacker armed with a sword who reportedly slashed a victim outside a popular San Francisco roller rink.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are searching for an attacker armed with a sword who reportedly slashed a victim outside a popular San Francisco roller rink.

Police told the SF Chronicle that the attacker was wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat.

This happened Friday night outside the skating rink Church of 8 Wheels.

Police tell ABC7 News the victim approached the suspect, walking past him, which is when the suspect's hat fell off.

Police say that's when the suspect took out the sword and attacked the victim.

The attacker then took off on foot.

The victim's hand was cut but they are expected to be OK.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetysan franciscoswordfightattacksfpdstabbing
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Time running out for residents of SJ's Hope Village
Bay Area reacts to Trump's threats to close border
Former Planned Parenthood director creates controversy with new film
Romantic seals snuggle underwater
19-year-old shot and killed after knocking on wrong door
'Superhero' kids include 5-year-old birthday boy at skate park
Dodger Stadium fight leaves 47-year-old man critically hurt
Show More
Fiery big rig crash shuts down I-5 near Modesto
LeBron James out for rest of season
Building A Better Bay Area: Rideshare realities
Accuweather Forecast: Spectacular weekend with sunny skies
2 Bay Area women linked to 28 siblings following DNA test
More TOP STORIES News