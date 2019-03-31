Police: Suspect armed with sword attacked person outside SF's Church of 8 Wheels

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are searching for an attacker armed with a sword who reportedly slashed a victim outside a popular San Francisco roller rink.Police told the SF Chronicle that the attacker was wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat.This happened Friday night outside the skating rink Church of 8 Wheels.Police tell ABC7 News the victim approached the suspect, walking past him, which is when the suspect's hat fell off.Police say that's when the suspect took out the sword and attacked the victim.The attacker then took off on foot.The victim's hand was cut but they are expected to be OK.