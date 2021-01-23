Woman's body discovered at Tunitas Creek Beach near Half Moon Bay, sheriff's office says

According to a sheriff's spokesperson, the body of an Asian woman was discovered around 9 a.m.
The body of an Asian female was found at #TunitasCreek around 9AM.— San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) January 23, 2021
The #SanMateoCountyCoroner’s Office is working on identifying this woman & any other potential information.
No further details are available at this time. pic.twitter.com/FgBQ7GbgKz
Authorities have not identified the woman or provided any more details.
RELATED: Rough surf prompts multiple ocean rescues from Marin to Santa Cruz, 2 still missing
Earlier this month, a man and woman were swept into the ocean at Pescadero State Beach in San Mateo County.
Today at approximately 3:15PM a man & a woman were fishing at #PescaderoStateBeach when a large wave knocked them off the rock they were fishing from.— San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) January 11, 2021
The man made it to shore & was transported to a local hospital.
A search for the woman is still taking place. https://t.co/ABX4znb8sW pic.twitter.com/9mycfydBUs
A witness was able to pull the man out of the water, but the woman was too far out of reach, a fire department spokesperson said on Jan. 10.
RELATED: Coast Guard suspends search for boy swept out to sea at Cowell Ranch State Beach
Earlier this week, a 12-year-old boy was swept out to sea at Cowell Ranch State Beach in Half Moon Bay.
The search continues for the 12 year old Fremont boy who was swept out by the waves at #CowellBeach.— San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) January 19, 2021
We will use all available resources (boats, helicopters, drones & visual observers) to keep searching for this young man.🙏@USCG @CALFIRECZU @CHP_GoldenGate @CAStateParks https://t.co/ooNDuoTBop
The child's father and brother were also swept into the water, but rescued.
This is developing, check back for updates.
VIDEO: Coast Guard suspends search for boy swept out to sea at Cowell Ranch State Beach