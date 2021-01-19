Rescue crews search for teen swept out to sea at Cowell Ranch State Beach

The search continues for the 12 year old Fremont boy who was swept out by the waves at #CowellBeach.



We will use all available resources (boats, helicopters, drones & visual observers) to keep searching for this young man.

One male, 13 or 14 years old, is missing in the surf off of Cowell Ranch State Beach in San Mateo County. An adult who was rescued is being checked at the scene.

MORE: An adult and a child were standing on the beach, both were swept into the water by a wave. The adult was able to be washed back to the shore. The search for the juvenile male continues.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was swept into the ocean at Cowell Ranch State Beach in Half Moon Bay on Monday.CAL FIRE CZU officials say an adult and the teenager were standing on the beach when they were swept in by a wave.The adult was washed back to the shore and is getting checked by medical officials.San Mateo County Sheriff says the teen is from Fremont and officials are using all available boats, helicopters, drones & visual observers to search for the boy.