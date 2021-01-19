Rescue crews search for teen swept out to sea at Cowell Ranch State Beach

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was swept into the ocean at Cowell Ranch State Beach in Half Moon Bay on Monday.

CAL FIRE CZU officials say an adult and the teenager were standing on the beach when they were swept in by a wave.

The adult was washed back to the shore and is getting checked by medical officials.

San Mateo County Sheriff says the teen is from Fremont and officials are using all available boats, helicopters, drones & visual observers to search for the boy.







